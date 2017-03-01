Hot topic: Sheriff to 'take over' Salisbury PD
Everyone who serves in an official capacity says it will not happen, and that it wasn't seriously discussed, but lots of folks have been talking about the possibility that the Rowan Sheriff's Office would, in some way, 'take over' for the Salisbury Police Department to help deal with the recent violent crime that has been taking place in Salisbury. "This idea is a rumor and is inaccurate," said Linda McElroy with the City of Salisbury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|6 hr
|Married in
|10,426
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Feb 25
|M Kook Schiep
|2
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|Feb 23
|A mother
|96
|Kayla Nicole Miller (Jun '10)
|Feb 11
|Maranda
|16
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Dec '16
|little bird
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC