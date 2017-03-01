Hot topic: Sheriff to 'take over' Sal...

Hot topic: Sheriff to 'take over' Salisbury PD

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WBTV

Everyone who serves in an official capacity says it will not happen, and that it wasn't seriously discussed, but lots of folks have been talking about the possibility that the Rowan Sheriff's Office would, in some way, 'take over' for the Salisbury Police Department to help deal with the recent violent crime that has been taking place in Salisbury. "This idea is a rumor and is inaccurate," said Linda McElroy with the City of Salisbury.

