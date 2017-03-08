Duo partners to keep Asheboro beautiful

Joel McClosky, CEO of Four Saints Brewing Co., and Bob Langston, interpretive specialist and librarian for the N.C. Zoo and executive director of Keep Randolph County Beautiful, met to discuss the possibility of a N.C. Arbor Day Observation during the St. Patrick's Day event planned for March 18 in downtown Asheboro. During the meeting, an idea blossomed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.