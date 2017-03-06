Commissioners approve Rowan Sheriff's 'Crime Reduction Unit'
The Rowan County Commissioners gave unanimous approval to a request from Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten to hire and equip six new deputies for what he calls a "Crime Reduction Unit." Four master deputies and two detectives would make up the unit, described by Sheriff Auten as a way to target hot spots for crime anywhere in Rowan County, including the City of Salisbury in collaboration with the Salisbury Police Department.
