Bomb squad called to dispose of grenade

Bomb squad called to dispose of grenade

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: WBTV

A Salisbury home was heavily damaged by a three alarm fire on Saturday afternoon. Neighbors called 911 just after 4:30 to say that they could see flames coming through the roof of a home in the 1200 block of Edgewood Court near Miller Chapel Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) 9 hr Married in 10,426
New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury! Feb 25 M Kook Schiep 2
looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09) Feb 23 A mother 96
Kayla Nicole Miller (Jun '10) Feb 11 Maranda 16
Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12) Dec '16 My Tats 2
i love you (Aug '12) Dec '16 My Tats 2
An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... Dec '16 little bird 2
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Rowan County was issued at March 04 at 10:28PM EST

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,124 • Total comments across all topics: 279,315,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC