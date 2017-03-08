Big win for Knox Middle School teaching team
A team of teachers from Knox Middle School in Salisbury earned a state award during the North Carolina Association for Middle Level Education conference. The "Team Harvard," consisting of Jennifer Cain, Erik Barton, Carly Cook, and Jameisha Thomas were named the "Team To Watch."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|47 min
|Married in
|10,442
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Feb 25
|M Kook Schiep
|2
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|Feb 23
|A mother
|96
|Kayla Nicole Miller (Jun '10)
|Feb 11
|Maranda
|16
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Dec '16
|little bird
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC