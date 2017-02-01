Woman gets more than five years priso...

Woman gets more than five years prison as habitual felon

Melanie Ann Pruitt of Salisbury was convicted on January 31 in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony habitual larceny and she admitted to her status as a habitual felon, according to a news release prepared by Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook. On March 21, 2013, officers with the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to Marshall's clothing store in reference to a larceny.

