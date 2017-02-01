Woman gets more than five years prison as habitual felon
Melanie Ann Pruitt of Salisbury was convicted on January 31 in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony habitual larceny and she admitted to her status as a habitual felon, according to a news release prepared by Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook. On March 21, 2013, officers with the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to Marshall's clothing store in reference to a larceny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|Eyes on Christ
|10,399
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Jan 13
|Mom09276
|1
|Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Obioms1
|8
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Dec '16
|little bird
|2
|Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC