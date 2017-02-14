Two teens charged in Salisbury drive-...

Two teens charged in Salisbury drive-by that injured two men

Saturday Feb 11

Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with a drive-by shooting that left two men in Salisbury injured Saturday. The shooting happened along the 700-block of Victory Street near Wilson Road around 12:45 p.m. Officials say two men were on the front porch of a home when they were shot by a vehicle driving by.

