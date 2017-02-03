Two sought after larceny at ABC store in Salisbury
Salisbury Police are hoping that two clear surveillance pictures will help them find the pair they say is responsible for making off with an undisclosed amount of cash from a local ABC store. According to the report, a woman walked into the ABC store in the Ketner Center on W. Innes Street just after 5:00 pm on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|Eyes on Christ
|10,399
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Jan 13
|Mom09276
|1
|Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Obioms1
|8
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Dec '16
|little bird
|2
|Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC