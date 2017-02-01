Trio charged in large Rowan Co. heroin trafficking operation linked to Mexican drug cartel

Three Mecklenburg County residents are facing decades in prison in a large-scale heroin operation in Rowan County tied to a Mexican drug cartel. The arrests of Gerado Juarez, 39, Sergeyevna Borovskaya, 26, and Hugo Fernando Navarrete-Lopez, 27, come following a three-year federal, state and local investigation.

