This N.C. billboard is angering drivers, who say it is sexist
A billboard on Interstate 40 West near Winston-Salem is angering many who say its message is offensive to women. The board reads: "Real men provide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|A mother
|96
|Kayla Nicole Miller (Jun '10)
|Feb 11
|Maranda
|16
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|Eyes on Christ
|10,399
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Jan '17
|Mom09276
|1
|Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Obioms1
|8
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC