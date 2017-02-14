String of car break-ins hit Salisbury
A rash of car break-ins have struck Salisbury residents over the last few days, according to Salisbury police reports. The break-ins happened in the 700 block of South Main, 1000 block of Ashwood Place, 1000 block of Oakmont Court, 1800 block of Woodbridge Drive, 1700 block of Hampshire Court, 300 block of Bendix Drive, 600 block of Statesville Boulevard, 200 block of Faith Road, 700 block of Holmes Street, and on Water Street.
