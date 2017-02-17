Stitchin' Post donating entire days sales to animal charities
A downtown Salisbury institution, known for the cat that frequently can be found napping in the front window, is donating it's entire day's worth of sales to local animal charities on Monday. To celebrate "Love Your Pet Day," Stitchin' Post owner Pam Hylton-Coffield is making the donations to Faithful Friends, the Humane Society of Rowan County, Pals For Paws and Purrs, and Shelter Guardians.
