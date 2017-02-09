Sheriff: Meth lab found in eastern Rowan
The Rowan Sheriff's Office says a dangerous meth lab operation was found inside a home in eastern Rowan County. According to the report, on Monday, two Rowan County residents were arrested actively cooking methamphetamine at a residence at 1060 Farm Creek Road in Salisbury.
