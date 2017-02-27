Shedding more on the lighter side of Abraham Lincoln's Birthplace
We continue to perpetuate the debate over the parentage of Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States, because over the years we have, for no good reason, reported claims by those who believe Lincoln was born in North Carolina. For the record, Honest Abe said he was born in February 1809 in Hardin County, Ky., the son of Thomas Lincoln and Nancy Hanks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carolina Country Magazine.
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Married in
|10,420
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Feb 25
|M Kook Schiep
|2
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|Feb 23
|A mother
|96
|Kayla Nicole Miller (Jun '10)
|Feb 11
|Maranda
|16
|Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Obioms1
|8
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC