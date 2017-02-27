Shedding more on the lighter side of ...

Shedding more on the lighter side of Abraham Lincoln's Birthplace

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Carolina Country Magazine

We continue to perpetuate the debate over the parentage of Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States, because over the years we have, for no good reason, reported claims by those who believe Lincoln was born in North Carolina. For the record, Honest Abe said he was born in February 1809 in Hardin County, Ky., the son of Thomas Lincoln and Nancy Hanks.

