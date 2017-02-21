Salisbury police identify new person of interest in Oakwood Avenue homicide
According to police, officers were called to 312 Oakwood Avenue around 10:16 p.m. on Friday night in reference a domestic disturbance. While on the way, officers received further information that shots had been fired and that CPR was being performed on Bost, who later died at the scene.
