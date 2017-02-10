Salisbury mother accused of assaultin...

Salisbury mother accused of assaulting child over dirty school uniforms

Thursday Feb 9

An argument over dirty school uniforms led to charges against the mother of an 11-year-old girl in Salisbury. According to the police report, officers went to a home on Oakhurst Drive in Salisbury on Wednesday night after receiving a 911 hang up call.

Salisbury, NC

