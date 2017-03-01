Salisbury leaders push to get Sheriff's Office involved in crimes
Community leader Al Heggins said Salisbury is so unsafe that she won't let her son walk outside. Police said that since the start of last year there have been 11 murders in Salisbury, and only four of those have been solved.
