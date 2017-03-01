Police: Woman assaulted in store, rob...

Police: Woman assaulted in store, robbed in restaurant parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBTV

Police in Salisbury say a woman was assaulted inside a popular craft store, then threatened and robbed minutes later in the parking lot of a popular restaurant. According to the report, the 27-year-old alleged victim in the case was inside the Ulta store in the Wallace Commons shopping center off of Klumac Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) Mon Married in 10,420
New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury! Feb 25 M Kook Schiep 2
looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09) Feb 23 A mother 96
Kayla Nicole Miller (Jun '10) Feb 11 Maranda 16
Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12) Dec '16 My Tats 2
i love you (Aug '12) Dec '16 My Tats 2
An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... Dec '16 little bird 2
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Rowan County was issued at March 01 at 6:34PM EST

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,570 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC