Police: Woman assaulted in store, robbed in restaurant parking lot
Police in Salisbury say a woman was assaulted inside a popular craft store, then threatened and robbed minutes later in the parking lot of a popular restaurant. According to the report, the 27-year-old alleged victim in the case was inside the Ulta store in the Wallace Commons shopping center off of Klumac Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Married in
|10,420
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Feb 25
|M Kook Schiep
|2
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|Feb 23
|A mother
|96
|Kayla Nicole Miller (Jun '10)
|Feb 11
|Maranda
|16
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Dec '16
|little bird
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC