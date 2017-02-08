Police: Child left inside unlocked ca...

Police: Child left inside unlocked car while father worked out

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: WBTV

Police in Salisbury said a young girl is doing okay after being left inside an unlocked car while her father worked out at the gym. Officers say they were called to the Planet Fitness along W. Jake Alexander Boulevard Friday morning after a woman found the child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) Jan 27 Eyes on Christ 10,399
New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury! Jan 13 Mom09276 1
Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08) Jan '17 Obioms1 8
Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12) Dec '16 My Tats 2
i love you (Aug '12) Dec '16 My Tats 2
An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... Dec '16 little bird 2
Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15) Dec '16 My Tats 2
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,697 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC