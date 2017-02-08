Police: Child left inside unlocked car while father worked out
Police in Salisbury said a young girl is doing okay after being left inside an unlocked car while her father worked out at the gym. Officers say they were called to the Planet Fitness along W. Jake Alexander Boulevard Friday morning after a woman found the child.
Read more at WBTV.
