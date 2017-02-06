One list for less than a day, one of Rowan's Most Wanted now in custody
Tommy Warren Boyett, Jr., 53, was just placed on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list on Friday. Now, he's in jail under a bond of $25,000 for failing to notify the sheriff of a change of address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|Eyes on Christ
|10,399
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Jan 13
|Mom09276
|1
|Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Obioms1
|8
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Dec '16
|little bird
|2
|Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC