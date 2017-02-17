Medical Examiner: 7-year-old girl fro...

Medical Examiner: 7-year-old girl from Salisbury suffered 20 gunshot wounds

Monday Feb 13 Read more: FOX Carolina

The newly released autopsy from the North Carolina Medical Examiner shows that a Salisbury girl sustained 20 gunshot wounds when she was shot and killed in her sleep. On December 4, 2016, 7-year-old A'yanna Allen was shot while sleeping on Harrel Street.

