Marijuana delivered in the mail leads to jail for one

Friday Feb 3

An Albemarle man is in the Rowan County Detention Center after deputies say he was involved in drug trafficking through the U.S. Mail. Durrell Raishon Davis, 31, of Richardson Street in Albemarle is being held under $275,000 bond.

