Marijuana delivered in the mail leads to jail for one
An Albemarle man is in the Rowan County Detention Center after deputies say he was involved in drug trafficking through the U.S. Mail. Durrell Raishon Davis, 31, of Richardson Street in Albemarle is being held under $275,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|Eyes on Christ
|10,399
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Jan 13
|Mom09276
|1
|Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Obioms1
|8
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Dec '16
|little bird
|2
|Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC