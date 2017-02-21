Internal investigation underway at Catawba College following armed robbery
An internal investigation is underway at Catawba College in Salisbury after two men were able to gain access to a dorm where they robbed students and took items from several rooms. On February 14, two men were able to get into Stanback Hall through an "unsecured" door.
Comments
Add your comments below
