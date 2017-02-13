How journalism will protect our democ...

How journalism will protect our democracy in the era of fake news

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

"Who you gonna believe - me or your lying eyes?" asks an obviously lying Groucho Marx in Duck Soup . In a world where direct evidence is challenged by alternative facts, and poll results and news stories are dismissed as fake news, it feels as if we are in a Marx Brothers movie, except that this is not a comedy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Nicole Miller (Jun '10) Sat Maranda 16
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) Jan 27 Eyes on Christ 10,399
New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury! Jan '17 Mom09276 1
Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08) Jan '17 Obioms1 8
Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12) Dec '16 My Tats 2
i love you (Aug '12) Dec '16 My Tats 2
An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... Dec '16 little bird 2
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,319 • Total comments across all topics: 278,854,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC