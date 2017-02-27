Food Lion Names Wendy Thompson 2016 Store Manager of the Year
Thompson, who serves as the store manager of the Food Lion located at 2710 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton, N.C., was selected from a group of more than 1,000 store managers across the company. The grocer's Store Manager of the Year Award was renamed this year in honor of Ralph W. Ketner, Food Lion's co-founder, who passed away in May 2016.
