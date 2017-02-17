Food: Drink recipes mix Dixie Vodka, Southern soft drinks Updated at
It's been a century since the soft drink Cheerwine was invented in Salisbury. According to company history, L.D. Peeler created it during a sugar shortage in World War I and fans still drink it and use it for recipes, such as barbecue sauce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Nicole Miller (Jun '10)
|Feb 11
|Maranda
|16
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|Eyes on Christ
|10,399
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Jan '17
|Mom09276
|1
|Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Obioms1
|8
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Dec '16
|little bird
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC