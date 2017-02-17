Domestic disturbance leads to homicide in Salisbury
According to police, on Friday night at 10:16 pm, officers were called to 312 Oakwood Avenue in Salisbury in reference a domestic disturbance. While on the way, officers received further information that shots had been fired and that CPR was being performed on the victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Nicole Miller (Jun '10)
|Feb 11
|Maranda
|16
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|Eyes on Christ
|10,399
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Jan '17
|Mom09276
|1
|Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Obioms1
|8
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Dec '16
|little bird
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC