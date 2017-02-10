Dodge Viper sold out, production to end August 31
If you were hoping to put in an order for one of the final Dodge Vipers, you're out of luck as all of the build slots have been sold. The information was confirmed by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles design boss Ralph Gilles at this week's 2017 Chicago auto show.
