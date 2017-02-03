Deputies in place at Salisbury Gun Show after multiple guns stolen in Greensboro
Salisbury Gun Show organizer Brandon Cupp says he doesn't mind spending the extra money to hire Rowan County Sheriff's deputies for the event that's happening this weekend at the West End Plaza. "A little bit more out of my pocket to save somebody's livelihood, because for a lot of these dealers this is their livelihood," Cupp said.
