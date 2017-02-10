a Pizzagatea defendant appears in cou...

a Pizzagatea defendant appears in court in D.C.

A man from Salisbury, North Carolina who said he was investigating a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a pizza restaurant in Washington, D.C fired a gun inside Comet Ping Pong but did not injure anyone, according to police and news reports. A North Carolina man charged with firing an assault rifle inside a Washington restaurant that conspiracy theorists falsely claimed harbored a child-sex ring remained jailed Friday as his attorney received more time to negotiate a possible plea deal with federal prosecutors.

