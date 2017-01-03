We lead in a lot, but not in healthcare
I spent the first decade or so of my adult life as a hard-line Republican. An 18-year-old Andy would have sung the party tune and marched behind the N.C. General Assembly as they worked to subvert the will of the people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.
