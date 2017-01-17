Two teens charged with shooting into ...

Two teens charged with shooting into vehicle in Salisbury

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: WBTV

Reginald Dean Oglesby Jr, 17, and Daquan Bisari Rabouin, 19, are charged with shooting into an occupied moving vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a shooting incident that happened on January 9, on the 1100 block of N Main Street in Salisbury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury! Jan 13 Mom09276 1
Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08) Jan 4 Obioms1 8
Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
i love you (Aug '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... Dec 28 little bird 2
Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15) Dec 26 My Tats 2
News Officials: Potential for violence from fake new... Dec 22 WelbyMD 68
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,021,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC