Two teens charged with shooting into vehicle in Salisbury
Reginald Dean Oglesby Jr, 17, and Daquan Bisari Rabouin, 19, are charged with shooting into an occupied moving vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a shooting incident that happened on January 9, on the 1100 block of N Main Street in Salisbury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Jan 13
|Mom09276
|1
|Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Obioms1
|8
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec 29
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Dec 28
|little bird
|2
|Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15)
|Dec 26
|My Tats
|2
|Officials: Potential for violence from fake new...
|Dec 22
|WelbyMD
|68
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC