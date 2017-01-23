Three hurt in Salisbury shooting outs...

Three hurt in Salisbury shooting outside of bar

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: WBTV

Three people were taken to the hospital following a shooting outside of a Salisbury bar Sunday morning, according to Salisbury police. On Sunday morning remnants of what appeared to be crime scene tape were still tied around light poles in the parking lot on the corner of N. Main and Liberty Streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) 8 hr Just me 10,391
New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury! Jan 13 Mom09276 1
Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08) Jan 4 Obioms1 8
Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
i love you (Aug '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... Dec 28 little bird 2
Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15) Dec 26 My Tats 2
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,218,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC