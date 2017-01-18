Ted Budd walking in downtown Salisbury in November with local officials.
The newest member of the United States Congress to represent part of Rowan County will be sworn in today in Washington, DC. Ted Budd won out over 16 other candidates in the special Republican primary that was held in June.
