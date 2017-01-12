Soruce: NCDPS
Local rescuers from Charlotte and the Salisbury area were part of the effort to save two hikers lost in the Shining Rock Wilderness area in Haywood County over the weekend. Deputies said they were in contact with the two hikers Friday.
