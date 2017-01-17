Sheriff: Woman charged in Mint Hill connected to Rowan sex crimes
A woman who is now in the Mecklenburg County jail is likely connected to a disturbing case of sex crimes involving children, according to investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. April Pitchford, 28, was arrested by Mint Hill Police on Wednesday, January 11, charged with the felony of committing a statutory sex offense on a young child.
