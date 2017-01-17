Sex offender from Oregon jailed in Rowan County
A convicted sex offender from Oregon is in the Rowan County Detention Center for failing to notify the sheriff's office of his presence in Rowan County. Rodney Edward Williams, 31, was convicted of sex crimes involving a 15-year-old victim in 2009 in Lebanon, Oregon.
