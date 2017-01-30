Salisbury offering free yard waste compost
The city's public services department has begun its yard waste compost giveaway at its Grants Greek Compost Facility, where Salisbury city residents can pickup free, high-quality compost generated from last year's curb-side yard waste. Compost is a healthy soil conditioner that can be used to improve plant and soil quality.
