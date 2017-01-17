Salisbury man shot 10 times in deadly officer-involved shooting, autopsy shows
A Salisbury man killed in an officer-involved shooting in November was shot 10 times, an autopsy report revealed Thursday. The autopsy released by the medical examiner's office also revealed that the man killed, 22-year-old Ferguson Laurent Jr., did not have drugs in his system at the time of the shooting.
