Police: Man tries to choke ex-girlfriend with new boyfriend's underwear
Charges have been filed against a Salisbury man for what police say was a frightening attack on the mother of three of his children. It happened on Wednesday night just after 8:00 pm in an apartment in the 100 block of Laurel Pointe Circle.
