Pedestrian hit by SUV in Salisbury

Tuesday

According to police, the victim was walking on Statesville Blvd. near Lash Drive and was hit by an SUV traveling on Statesville Blvd. There is a crosswalk in the intersection, but police said they aren't sure if the victim was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

