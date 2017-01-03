New road with multiple lanes proposed for Salisbury at Bendix Drive and Faith Road
The state Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting next week to present plans for a new road proposed for Salisbury. The project proposes a new roadway from Bendix Drive to Faith Road and a new roadway from Faith Road to U.S. 52 at Newsome Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
