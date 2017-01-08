NC Woman Charged with Sexual Miscondu...

NC Woman Charged with Sexual Misconduct with Dog, Creating Child Porn

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Breitbart.com

A North Carolina woman has been arrested and accused of sexual misconduct with an animal and creating child porn by filming children in bathrooms, authorities report. Rowan County Sheriffs arrested Wendy Arlene Kasper, 36, and charged her with felony secret peeping with a recording device and possessing photographic images from secret peeping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08) Jan 4 Obioms1 8
Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
i love you (Aug '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... Dec 28 little bird 2
Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15) Dec 26 My Tats 2
News Officials: Potential for violence from fake new... Dec 22 WelbyMD 68
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) Dec 20 Married in 10,385
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,839,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC