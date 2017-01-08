NC Woman Charged with Sexual Misconduct with Dog, Creating Child Porn
A North Carolina woman has been arrested and accused of sexual misconduct with an animal and creating child porn by filming children in bathrooms, authorities report. Rowan County Sheriffs arrested Wendy Arlene Kasper, 36, and charged her with felony secret peeping with a recording device and possessing photographic images from secret peeping.
