Muni Broadband Hits New Speed Bumps

Muni Broadband Hits New Speed Bumps

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Light Reading

Fibrant may be a cautionary tale for municipal broadband. The muni-owned organization out of Salisbury, N.C. earned bragging rights in 2015 when it announced broadband service with speeds up to 10 Gbit/s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) 3 hr Married in 10,398
New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury! Jan 13 Mom09276 1
Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08) Jan 4 Obioms1 8
Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
i love you (Aug '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... Dec 28 little bird 2
Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15) Dec '16 My Tats 2
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,919 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC