Molly's Kids: Robert Gilmore gives ba...

Molly's Kids: Robert Gilmore gives back a year after his death

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

It has been a year of adjustment for the family of Robert Stephen Gilmore, one of our longtime #MollysKids from Salisbury. He died last February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08) Wed Obioms1 8
Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
i love you (Aug '12) Dec 29 My Tats 2
An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... Dec 28 little bird 2
Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15) Dec 26 My Tats 2
News Officials: Potential for violence from fake new... Dec 22 WelbyMD 68
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) Dec 20 Married in 10,385
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Rowan County was issued at January 05 at 3:15PM EST

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,455

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC