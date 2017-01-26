Man wanted in connection to triple sh...

Man wanted in connection to triple shooting in Salisbury

Salisbury Police are asking for the community's help finding a man they say was involved in a weekend shooting that left three people injured. Warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Leonard Calvin Givens Jr, of Richfield, NC, for assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied moving vehicle.

