In Brief: Bellemer named Lees-McRae director of library services
Starting on Feb. 6, Jessica Bellemer will begin as the new director of library services at the Dotti M. Shelton Learning Commons at Lees-McRae College. Her position will oversee the operation of the newly-renovated learning commons and on-campus learning services as well as off-campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
