Hal Ritter, Board of Contributors: Is the truth really out there anymore?
Historians and many journalists are labeling the present time a "post-truth" era in our country, which is probably only to be expected. In general, writers of history make a distinction between facts and truth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Jan 13
|Mom09276
|1
|Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Obioms1
|8
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec 29
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Dec 28
|little bird
|2
|Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15)
|Dec 26
|My Tats
|2
|Officials: Potential for violence from fake new...
|Dec 22
|WelbyMD
|68
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC