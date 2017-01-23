Few details in shooting of two in Salisbury
Several witnesses have confirmed that two people were shot and taken to the hospital early on Sunday morning in an area of downtown Salisbury near E. Council Street. On Sunday morning remnants of what appeared to be crime scene tape were still tied around light poles in the parking lot on the corner of N. Main and Liberty Streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|4 hr
|Just me
|10,391
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Jan 13
|Mom09276
|1
|Review: Salisbury Tutoring Academy LTD (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Obioms1
|8
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec 29
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Dec 28
|little bird
|2
|Best thot in salisbury,nc (Dec '15)
|Dec 26
|My Tats
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC