Federal judge agrees to seal cellphone data in 'Pizzagate' case
A federal judge agreed Thursday to seal personal information extracted by police from the cellphones of people who communicated with a North Carolina man accused of commandeering a D.C. pizza restaurant and firing several shots from an assault-style rifle Dec. 4. No one was injured. Edgar Maddison Welch, 28, of Salisbury, N.C., made his first appearance before U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who said she would grant the request by prosecutors.
